Oct 17 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due Jan. 16, 2013 at a 0.130 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.115 percent rate for last week's sale of $1 billion of three-month bills.

The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due April 17, 2013 at a 0.162 percent rate, up from the 0.153 percent rate for $1 billion six-month bills sold Oct. 10.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.967 with a money market yield of 0.130 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.918 with a money market yield of 0.162 percent.

Settlement is Oct. 17-18.