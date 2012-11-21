Nov 21 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $3 billion of
benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last
week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills due
Feb. 20, 2013 at a 0.125 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, down from the 0.131 percent rate for last week's
sale of $1.5 billion of three-month bills.
The company also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills due May
22, 2013 at a 0.160 percent rate, also down from the 0.170
percent rate for $1.5 billion six-month bills sold Nov. 14.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.968 with a money
market yield of 0.125 percent. The six-month bills were priced
at 99.919 with a money market yield of 0.160 percent.
Settlement is Nov. 21-22.