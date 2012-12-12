Dec 12 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of
benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last
week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due
March 13, 2013 at a 0.116 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, down from the 0.120 percent rate for last week's
sale of $1 billion of three-month bills.
The company sold $1 billion of six-month bills due June 12,
2013 at a 0.147 percent rate, down from the 0.158 percent rate
for $1 billion six-month bills sold Dec 5.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.971 with a money
market yield of 0.116 percent. The six-month bills were priced
at 99.926 with a money market yield of 0.147 percent.
Settlement is Dec. 12-13.