Jan 23 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of
benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last
week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due
April 24, 2013 at a 0.084 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, down from the 0.093 percent rate for last week's
sale of $1 billion of three-month bills.
The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due July
24, 2013 at a 0.109 percent rate, down from the 0.121 percent
rate for $1 billion six-month bills sold Jan. 16.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.979 with a money
market yield of 0.084 percent. The six-month bills were priced
at 99.945 with a money market yield of 0.109 percent.
Settlement is Jan. 23-24.