Jan 30 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2.0 billion of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due May 1, 2013 at a 0.078 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.084 percent rate for last week's sale of $1.0 billion of three-month bills.

The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due July 31, 2013 at a 0.112 percent rate, up from the 0.109 percent rate for $1.0 billion six-month bills sold Jan. 23.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.980 with a money market yield of 0.078 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.943 with a money market yield of 0.112 percent.

Settlement is Jan. 30-31.