March 6 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due June 5, 2013 at a 0.114 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.135 percent rate for last week's sale of $1.5 billion of three-month bills.

The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Sept. 4, 2013 at a 0.137 percent rate, down from the 0.150 percent rate for $1.5 billion six-month bills sold Feb. 27.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.971 with a money market yield of 0.114 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.931 with a money market yield of 0.137 percent.

Settlement is March 6-7.