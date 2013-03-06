BRIEF-Lloyds completes acquisition of MBNA
Lloyds banking group today announces that it has completed acquisition of MBNA Ltd
March 6 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due June 5, 2013 at a 0.114 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.135 percent rate for last week's sale of $1.5 billion of three-month bills.
The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Sept. 4, 2013 at a 0.137 percent rate, down from the 0.150 percent rate for $1.5 billion six-month bills sold Feb. 27.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.971 with a money market yield of 0.114 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.931 with a money market yield of 0.137 percent.
Settlement is March 6-7.
