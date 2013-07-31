BRIEF-GoPro prices $175 mln of 3.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2022
* GoPro prices $175 million of 3.50% convertible senior notes due 2022
July 31 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2.0 billion of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Oct. 30, 2013 at a 0.050 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, unchanged from last week's rate for its sale of $1.0 billion of three-month bills.
The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Jan. 29, 2014 at a 0.087 percent rate, down from the 0.090 percent rate for $1.0 billion of six-month bills sold last week.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.987 with a money market yield of 0.050 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.956 with a money market yield of 0.087 percent.
Settlement is July 31 and Aug. 1.
* GoPro prices $175 million of 3.50% convertible senior notes due 2022
TAIPEI, April 7 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday, in line with some regional peers, as a U.S. missile strike in Syria raised geopolitical risks and as a widely-awaited summit between the leaders of the United States and China got underway. As of 0331 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.5 percent to 9,852.47, extending a 0.5 percent loss in the previous session, while the local dollar weakened to a three-week low against the U.S. currency. The Taiwan dollar soft
April 7 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd