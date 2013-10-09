BRIEF-Amwal International Investment FY profit rises
* FY net profit 309,246 dinars versus 112,816 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 9 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $250 million of three-month bills due Jan. 8, 2014 at a 0.120 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.045 percent rate for $250 million of three-month bills sold Oct. 2.
The company sold $250 million of six-month bills due April 9, 2014 at a 0.145 percent rate, also up from the 0.075 percent rate for $250 million of six-month bills sold a week ago.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.970 with a money market yield of 0.120 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.927 with a money market yield of 0.145 percent.
Settlement is Oct. 9-10.
* OGM approves issued and paid-up capital increase to 164.6 million dinars from 149.7 million dinars through bonus share issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EGM approves cash dividend of 5 baizas per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nN8rC9) Further company coverage: