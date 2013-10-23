BRIEF-Alimtiaz Investment's unit secures contract from Kuwait's KNPC
* Unit secures 22 million dinars worth contract for maintenance works at Abdullah Port Refinery of Kuwait National Petroleum Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 23 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $250 million of three-month bills due Jan. 22, 2014 at a 0.040 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.175 percent rate for $250 million of three-month bills sold Oct. 16.
The company sold $250 million of six-month bills due April 16, 2014 at a 0.085 percent rate, also down from the 0.189 percent rate for $250 million of six-month bills sold a week ago.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.990 with a money market yield of 0.040 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.957 with a money market yield of 0.085 percent.
Settlement is Oct. 23-24.
* Files for secondary offering of up to 31.7 million shares of common stock - SEC filing