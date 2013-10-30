Oct 30 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of
benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last
week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $250 million of three-month bills
due Jan. 29, 2014 at a 0.049 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, up from the 0.040 percent rate for $250 million
of three-month bills sold Oct. 23.
The company sold $250 million of six-month bills due
April 30, 2014 at a 0.095 percent rate, up from the 0.085
percent rate for $250 million of six-month bills sold a week
ago.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.988 with a money
market yield of 0.049 percent. The six-month bills were priced
at 99.952 with a money market yield of 0.095 percent.
Settlement is Oct. 30-31.