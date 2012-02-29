Feb 29 Fannie Mae, the largest
U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million
of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last
week's sales of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae sold $250 million of three-month bills due May
30, 2012, at a 0.104 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted
rate, up from the 0.080 percent rate for last week's sale of
$250 million three-month bills.
The company sold $250 million of six-month bills due Aug.
29, 2012, at a 0.145 percent stop-out rate, also up from a 0.125
percent rate for its $250 million of bills sold Feb. 22.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.974 with a money
market yield of 0.104 percent, and the six-month bills were
priced at 99.927 with a money market yield of 0.145 percent.
Settlement is March 1.