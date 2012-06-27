BRIEF-Setanta lowers its stake in Mennica Skarbowa to 8.99 pct
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT SETANTA HAS LOWERED ITS STAKE IN THE COMPANY TO 8.99 PCT FROM 12.97 PCT PREVIOUSLY HELD
June 27 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae sold $1 billion of three-month bills due Sept. 26, 2012 at a 0.120 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.119 percent rate for last week's sale of $1 billion of three-month bills.
The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Dec. 26, 2012 at a 0.167 percent rate, up from the 0.159 percent rate for its $1 billion of six-month bills sold on June 20.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.970 with a money market yield of 0.120 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.916 with a money market yield of 0.167 percent.
Settlement is June 27-28.
* GUILLAUME IZABEL IS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER