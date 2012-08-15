Aug 15 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $4.0 billion of
benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last
week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $2.0 billion of three-month bills due
Nov. 14, 2012 at a 0.134 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, up from the 0.124 percent rate for last week's
sale of $1.5 billion of three-month bills.
The company also sold $2.0 billion of six-month bills due
Feb. 13, 2013 at a 0.165 percent rate, also up from the 0.150
percent rate for its $1.5 billion of six-month bills sold Aug 8.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.966 with a money
market yield of 0.134 percent. The six-month bills were priced
at 99.917 with a money market yield of 0.165 percent.
Settlement is Aug. 15-16.