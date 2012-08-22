BRIEF-SIV Asset Management' shareholders receive proposals from third parties to acquire shares in co
* Received unsolicited proposals from third parties over last few weeks wishing to acquire significant quantities of shares in co
Aug 22 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $3 billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Nov. 21, 2012 at a 0.121 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.134 percent rate for last week's sale of $2 billion of three-month bills.
The company sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills due Feb. 20, 2013 at a 0.160 percent rate, down from the 0.165 percent rate for its $2 billion of six-month bills sold Aug 15.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.969 with a money market yield of 0.121 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.919 with a money market yield of 0.160 percent.
Settlement is Aug. 22-23.
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 19