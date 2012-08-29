Aug 29 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $3 billion of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Nov. 28, 2012 at a 0.122 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.121 percent rate for last week's sale of $1.5 billion of three-month bills.

The company also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills due Feb. 27, 2013 at a 0.155 percent rate, down from the 0.160 percent rate for its $1.5 billion of six-month bills sold Aug 22.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.969 with a money market yield of 0.122 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.922 with a money market yield of 0.155 percent.

Settlement is Aug. 29-30.