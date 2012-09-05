Sept 5 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $3 billion of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Dec. 5, 2012 at a 0.127 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.122 percent rate for last week's sale of $1.5 billion of three-month bills.

The company also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills due March 6, 2013 at a 0.153 percent rate, down from the 0.155 percent rate for its $1.5 billion of six-month bills sold Aug 29.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.968 with a money market yield of 0.127 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.923 with a money market yield of 0.153 percent.

Settlement is Sept. 5-6.