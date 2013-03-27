March 27 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $250 million of three-month bills due June 26, 2013 at a 0.085 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.098 percent rate for $500 million of three-month bills sold March 20.

The company also sold $250 million of six-month bills due Sept. 25, 2013 at a 0.125 percent rate, a repeat of the rate of last week's sale of $500 million of six-month bills.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.979 with a money market yield of 0.085 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.937 with a money market yield of 0.125 percent.

Settlement is March 27-28.