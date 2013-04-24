April 24 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of
benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last
week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $250 million of three-month bills
due July 24, 2013 at a 0.059 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, down from the 0.065 percent rate for $250 million
of three-month bills sold April 17.
The company also sold $250 million of six-month bills due
Oct. 23, 2013 at a 0.095 percent rate, down from the 0.100
percent rate for $250 million of six-month bills sold a week
ago.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.985 with a money
market yield of 0.059 percent. The six-month bills were priced
at 99.952 with a money market yield of 0.095 percent.
Settlement is April 24-25.