May 29 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due Aug. 28, 2013 at a 0.063 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.060 percent rate for $1 billion of three-month bills sold May 22.

The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Nov. 27, 2013 at a 0.100 percent rate, up from the 0.093 percent rate for $1 billion of six-month bills sold a week ago.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.984 with a money market yield of 0.063 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.949 with a money market yield of 0.100 percent.

Settlement is May 29-30.