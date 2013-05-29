BRIEF-Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate says CEO Andreas Steyer to resign
April 12 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG:
May 29 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due Aug. 28, 2013 at a 0.063 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.060 percent rate for $1 billion of three-month bills sold May 22.
The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Nov. 27, 2013 at a 0.100 percent rate, up from the 0.093 percent rate for $1 billion of six-month bills sold a week ago.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.984 with a money market yield of 0.063 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.949 with a money market yield of 0.100 percent.
Settlement is May 29-30.
April 12 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG:
BRUSSELS, April 12 International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde on Wednesday said Greece is heading in the right direction on reforms but talks on its bailout and the IMF's potential role in it are "only halfway through".