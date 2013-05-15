May 15 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2.0 billion of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Aug. 14, 2013 at a 0.065 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, unchanged from the rate for its $1.0 billion of three-month bills sold on May 8.

The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Nov. 13, 2013 at a 0.099 percent rate, up from the 0.095 percent rate for $1.0 billion of six-month bills sold a week ago.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.984 with a money market yield of 0.065 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.950 with a money market yield of 0.099 percent.

Settlement is May 15-16.