May 15 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2.0 billion of
benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last
week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills
due Aug. 14, 2013 at a 0.065 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, unchanged from the rate for its $1.0 billion
of three-month bills sold on May 8.
The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due
Nov. 13, 2013 at a 0.099 percent rate, up from the 0.095
percent rate for $1.0 billion of six-month bills sold a week
ago.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.984 with a money
market yield of 0.065 percent. The six-month bills were priced
at 99.950 with a money market yield of 0.099 percent.
Settlement is May 15-16.