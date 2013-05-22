May 22 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2.0 billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Aug. 21, 2013 at a 0.060 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.065 rate for $1.0 billion of three-month bills sold on May 15.

The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Nov. 20, 2013 at a 0.093 percent rate, also down from the 0.099 percent rate for $1.0 billion of six-month bills sold a week ago.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.985 with a money market yield of 0.060 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.953 with a money market yield of 0.093 percent.

Settlement is May 22-23.