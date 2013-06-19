EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
June 19 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2.0 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Sept. 18, 2013 at a 0.085 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.074 percent rate for $1.0 billion of three-month bills sold June 12.
The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Dec. 18, 2013 at a 0.115 percent rate, also up from the 0.104 percent rate for $1.0 billion of six-month bills sold last week.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.979 with a money market yield of 0.085 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.942 with a money market yield of 0.115 percent.
Settlement is June 19-20.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.