June 26 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due Sept. 25, 2013 at a 0.100 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.085 percent rate for $1 billion of three-month bills sold June 19.

The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Dec. 26, 2013 at a 0.143 percent rate, up from the 0.115 percent rate for $1 billion of six-month bills sold last week.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.975 with a money market yield of 0.100 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.927 with a money market yield of 0.143 percent.

Settlement is June 26-27.