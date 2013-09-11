Sept 11 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $250 million of three-month bills due Dec. 11, 2013 at a 0.030 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.039 percent rate for $500 million of three-month bills sold Sept. 4.

The company also sold $250 million of six-month bills due March 12, 2014 at a 0.065 percent rate, also down from the 0.070 percent rate for $500 million of six-month bills sold a week ago.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.992 with a money market yield of 0.030 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.967 with a money market yield of 0.065 percent.

Settlement is Sept. 11-12.