BRIEF-Dualtap to sell hotel in Hokkaido
April 13 Dualtap Co Ltd * Says it will sell Hokkaido-based hotel on July 6 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/rW04hF Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Sept 25 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $250 million of three-month bills due Dec. 24, 2013 at a 0.025 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.023 percent rate for $250 million of three-month bills sold Sept. 18.
The company sold $250 million of six-month bills due March 26, 2014 at a 0.063 percent rate, also up from the 0.059 percent rate for $250 million of six-month bills sold a week ago.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.994 with a money market yield of 0.025 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.968 with a money market yield of 0.063 percent.
Settlement is Sept. 25-26.
PYONGYANG, April 13 Foreign journalists visiting North Korea gathered in Pyongyang for "a big and important event" on Thursday with tensions high over the possibility of a new weapons test by the isolated state and as a U.S. carrier group sails towards the Korean peninsula.