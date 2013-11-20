Nov 20 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $1.0 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $500 million of three-month bills due Feb. 19, 2014 at a 0.087 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.073 percent rate for $250 million of three-month bills sold Nov. 13.

The company sold $250 million of six-month bills due May 21, 2014 at a 0.109 percent rate, also up from the 0.105 percent rate for $250 million of six-month bills sold a week ago.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.978 with a money market yield of 0.087 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.945 with a money market yield of 0.109 percent.

Settlement is Nov. 20-21.