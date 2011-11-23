Nov 23 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S.
home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of
benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last
week's sales of similar amounts and maturities.
Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills,
due Feb. 22, 2012, at a 0.028 percent stop-out rate, or lowest
accepted rate, up from a 0.023 percent rate for its sale of $1
billion of three-month bills on Nov. 16.
The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due May
23, 2012, at a 0.079 percent stop-out rate, also up from a
0.070 percent rate for $1 billion in six-month bills sold a
week ago.
The three-month bills were priced at 99.993 with a money
market yield of 0.028 percent, and the six-month bills were
priced at 99.960 with a money market yield of 0.079 percent.
Settlement is Nov. 23.
