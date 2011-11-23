Nov 23 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week's sales of similar amounts and maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due Feb. 22, 2012, at a 0.028 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from a 0.023 percent rate for its sale of $1 billion of three-month bills on Nov. 16.

The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due May 23, 2012, at a 0.079 percent stop-out rate, also up from a 0.070 percent rate for $1 billion in six-month bills sold a week ago.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.993 with a money market yield of 0.028 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.960 with a money market yield of 0.079 percent.

Settlement is Nov. 23. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)