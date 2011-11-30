Nov 30 Fannie Mae , the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week's sales of similar amounts and maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due Feb. 29, 2012, at a 0.021 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from a 0.028 percent rate for its sale of $1 billion of three-month bills on Nov. 23.

The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due May 30, 2012, at a 0.085 percent stop-out rate, up from a 0.079 percent rate for $1 billion in six-month bills sold last week.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.995 with a money market yield of 0.021 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.957 with a money market yield of 0.085 percent.

Settlement is Nov. 30-Dec. 1.