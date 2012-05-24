May 24 Fannie Mae could soon offer its
top job to Timothy Mayopoulos, the government-controlled
mortgage firm's general counsel, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The company has also identified mortgage insurer Radian
Group Inc's CEO, S.A. Ibrahim, as an alternate choice if
Mayopoulos does not take the helm, the Journal said, citing the
sources.
A Fannie Mae representative was not available for comment
outside regular business hours.
Mayopoulos joined the Federal Housing Finance Agency in 2009
as general counsel and has also been its chief administrative
officer since 2010.