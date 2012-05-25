May 24 Fannie Mae could soon offer its
top job to Timothy Mayopoulos, the government-controlled
mortgage firm's general counsel, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The company has also identified mortgage insurer Radian
Group Inc's chief executive, S.A. Ibrahim, as an
alternate choice if Mayopoulos does not take the helm, the
Journal said, citing the sources.
"The board has conducted a comprehensive evaluation of
capable and interested candidates to select the best leader for
Fannie Mae," Kelli Parsons, a Fannie Mae spokeswoman, told
Reuters by email. "We expect the search process to conclude
soon."
Parsons declined to confirm the two choices or comment on
specifics of the process.
Mayopoulos joined Fannie Mae in 2009 as general counsel, and
has also been its chief administrative officer since 2010.