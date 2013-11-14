Nov 13 Fairholme Capital Management has proposed
to buy the insurance businesses of Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac, a move that seeks to resolve the
uncertain future of the mortgage financiers by freeing them from
U.S. government control.
Bruce Berkowitz's Fairholme said it wants to buy the
mortgage-backed securities insurance businesses of Fannie and
Freddie by bringing in $52 billion in new capital.
The recapitalization plan seeks to raise about $34.6 billion
in exchange for preferred stock, and at least $17.3 billion from
preferred stockholders in a rights offering.
The companies, which own or guarantee about two-thirds of
all U.S. home loans, were seized by the government at the height
of the financial crisis as mortgage losses threatened their
solvency.
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have said they are intent on
winding down the companies to ensure taxpayers will never be on
the hook for big mortgage losses again.
Fairholme said late on Wednesday that its proposal would
pave the way for the liquidation of Fannie and Freddie, ending
their Federal charters and special status, without losing the
value of operating assets critical to the mortgage market.
No dividends or distributions would be paid using the new
capital during the initial five year period when the capital and
retained earnings would be locked in, Fairholme said in a
statement.
The mutual fund company also plans to scrap the names
"Fannie" and "Freddie" if and when the deal goes through.
"This proposal answers the broad bipartisan call for private
capital in a way that can advance reform from concept to a
viable, sustainable solution. Fannie and Freddie's business
model was not consistent with insurance industry best
practices," said Bruce Berkowitz, Chief Investment Officer of
Fairholme Capital Management.
Fairholme's proposal requires the support of Federal Housing
Finance Agency (FHA), the U.S. Treasury, and other investors in
Fannie and Freddie. This could be tricky as various stakeholders
continue to wrangle over the role of the two mortgage giants.
The sizable profits the two companies have enjoyed in recent
quarters have led some investors to speculate that they could be
spun off again as private firms.
But Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Congress, as well
as President Barack Obama, have all called for replacing Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac with a new housing finance system.
Fairholme's proposal also comes months after it sued the
government over the bailout terms of the two mortgage giants.
Fairholme's lawsuit filed in July claims that changes to the
bailout terms set for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac unlawfully
impair shareholder value.
The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. Court of Federal
Claims, seeks "just compensation" for the fund's investors.