Jan 24 Fannie Mae:
* Fannie Mae's multifamily MBS issuance jumped 45 percent in
2011
* Fannie Mae says the company issued $7.2 billion multifamily
* Fannie Mae says total new issuance for 2011 was $23.8
billion, up from $16.4 billion in 2010
* Fannie Mae says also resecuritized $6.0 billion of dus mbs
through its Fannie Mae guaranteed multifamily structures program
in 2011
billion for new mulltifamily MBS