Nov 14 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB said on Monday it plans to sell new three-year benchmark notes due Dec. 19, 2014.

The company is expected to sell the notes on Nov. 15, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The amount of the issue is to be determined.

Fannie Mae said Barclays Capital, Citigroup, and UBS are the joint lead managers of the sale. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)