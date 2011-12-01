Credit card losses set to climb industrywide -JPMorgan's Smith
June 13 U.S. credit card losses are likely to rise at JPMorgan Chase & Co and across the industry, Gordon Smith, head of the bank's consumer businesses, said at a conference Tuesday.
Dec 1 Fannie Mae , the largest U.S. home funding company, said on Thursday it will not use its Dec. 1 announcement date to announce a benchmark note sale.
As stated in its 2011 benchmark issuance calendar, Fannie Mae may forego any scheduled benchmark notes sale.
June 13 U.S. credit card losses are likely to rise at JPMorgan Chase & Co and across the industry, Gordon Smith, head of the bank's consumer businesses, said at a conference Tuesday.
* Horizon Bancorp announces an 18.2 pct quarterly dividend increase