BRIEF-China Fortune Land and units acquire property assets worth more than 1 bln yuan in May
* Says it plans to invest about 350 million yuan ($51.48 million) to set up seven firms
May 16 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it plans to sell new three-year global benchmark notes due July 2, 2015 on Thursday.
The size of the offering has yet to be determined.
Settlement is May 21.
The joint lead managers on the sale are Barclays, Deutsche Bank and UBS Securities.
* Says it plans to invest about 350 million yuan ($51.48 million) to set up seven firms
* Contracted sales for May amounted to approximately RMB 700 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: