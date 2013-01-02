BRIEF-National Bank of Canada announces increase to NVCC preferred share issue
* National bank of canada- size of offering has been increased to 16 million shares for gross proceeds of $400 million
Jan 2 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source will sell new five-year benchmark notes due Feb. 8, 2018 on Thursday, said a market source on Wednesday.
The joint lead managers on the swale are Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan.
Settlement is Jan. 7.
* National bank of canada- size of offering has been increased to 16 million shares for gross proceeds of $400 million
* Horizon north logistics inc. Announces recent contract award