BRIEF-Tokio Marine Holdings to retire 4.5 mln shares on March 31
* Says it plans to retire 4.5 million common shares on March 31
June 5 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it will not issue benchmark notes in its June window issuance.
Fannie Mae said in its 2013 benchmark note sale calendar that dates are windows of optional note issuance and on each announcement date it will provide the maturity date and deal syndicate and that it may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance.
The next window of opportunity to sell notes will be on July 1.
* Says it plans to retire 4.5 million common shares on March 31
* MANAGEMENT EXPECTS RESULTS FOR 2017/18 FINANCIAL YEAR OF DKK 100-120 MILLION BEFORE TAX
* Says with effect from monday 3 April, Jean Pascal Tranié will take up role as chief executive and Simon Fry will move to position of non-executive chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)