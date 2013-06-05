June 5 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it will not issue benchmark notes in its June window issuance.

Fannie Mae said in its 2013 benchmark note sale calendar that dates are windows of optional note issuance and on each announcement date it will provide the maturity date and deal syndicate and that it may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance.

The next window of opportunity to sell notes will be on July 1.