BRIEF-Hopson Development recorded contracted sales of about RMB576 mln in May
* In May, group recorded a single month's contracted sales of approximately RMB576 million
July 17 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Tuesday it will sell new five-year benchmark notes due Aug. 28, 2017 on Wednesday.
Settlement is July 20.
The joint lead managers on the sale are Citigroup, JP Morgan and UBS.
* In May, group recorded a single month's contracted sales of approximately RMB576 million
* Issued commercial paper for 1.80 billion rupees on 8th June, 2017, in favour of State Bank Of India