Sept 27 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, on Friday launched its $4 billion new five-year benchmark note sale, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The notes due Nov. 27, 2018, were launched at 30 basis points over comparable Treasuries, and are expected to price later on Friday.

The joint lead managers on the sale are Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, and Nomura Securities.

Settlement is Oct. 1.