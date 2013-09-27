BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
Sept 27 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, on Friday launched its $4 billion new five-year benchmark note sale, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The notes due Nov. 27, 2018, were launched at 30 basis points over comparable Treasuries, and are expected to price later on Friday.
The joint lead managers on the sale are Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, and Nomura Securities.
Settlement is Oct. 1.
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.
DUBAI, April 2 Firefighters brought a fire under control at a tower being built in Dubai's Downtown district, authorities said on Sunday, the latest in a spate of fires to hit tall buildings in the emirate.