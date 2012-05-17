May 17 Fannie Mae, the largest source of U.S. home funding sold $4.0 billion of three-year benchmark notes due July 2, 2015, said a market source on Thursday.

The 0.500 percent notes were priced at 99.671 to yield 21 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries, the source added.

The joint lead managers on the sale were Barclays, Deutsche Bank and UBS Securities.