Sept 20 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Thursday it sold $6.0 billion of new five-year benchmark notes due Oct. 26, 2017.

The 0.875 percent notes were priced at 99.995 to yield 0.876 percent, or 22 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

Barclays, BNP Paribas and UBS Securities were the joint lead managers on the sale.