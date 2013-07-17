BRIEF-GRANDES completes full acquisition of real estate firm Dipro
* Says it completes full acquisition of a real estate firm Dipro Inc, at an undisclosed price, on April 3
July 17 Fannie Mae, the largest home funding company, said on Wednesday it sold $3 billion of new three-year benchmark notes.
The 0.625 percent notes, due Aug. 26, 2016, were priced at 99.679 to yield 0.730 percent, or 16 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.
Settlement is July 19.
The lead managers on the sale were Barclays Capital, JP Morgan, and Nomura Securities.
* Masan Group Corp - KKR entered into agreements to invest a total of US$250 million in Masan Group and in its branded meat platform, Masan Nutri-Science
April 3 Australian shares were flat on Monday as gains in financials slightly outweighed the losses in the basic material sector, which slipped on falling iron ore and copper prices.