July 18 Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $4.5 billion of new five-year benchmark notes due Aug. 28, 2017.

The 0.875 percent notes were priced at 99.970 to yield 0.881 percent, or 27.5 basis points over U.S. Treasuries.

The joint lead managers on the sale were Citigroup, JP Morgan and UBS Securities.