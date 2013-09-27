Sept 27 Fannie Mae, the largest home funding company, on Friday sold $4 billion of new five-year benchmark notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service

The 1.625 percent notes, due Nov. 27, 2018, were priced at 99.617 to yield 1.703 percent, or 30 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

Settlement is Oct 1.

The lead managers on the sale were Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, and Nomura Securities.