BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
Sept 27 Fannie Mae, the largest home funding company, on Friday sold $4 billion of new five-year benchmark notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service
The 1.625 percent notes, due Nov. 27, 2018, were priced at 99.617 to yield 1.703 percent, or 30 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.
Settlement is Oct 1.
The lead managers on the sale were Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, and Nomura Securities.
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.
DUBAI, April 2 Firefighters brought a fire under control at a tower being built in Dubai's Downtown district, authorities said on Sunday, the latest in a spate of fires to hit tall buildings in the emirate.