Nov 15 Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding company, said on Tuesday it sold $5.0 billion of new three-year benchmark notes due Dec. 19, 2014.

The 0.750 percent notes were priced at 99.997 to yield 0.751 percent, or 36 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

The joint lead managers on the sale were Barclays Capital, Citigroup and UBS. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)