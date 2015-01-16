* Fannie holds call on foreclosures running short on time
* Defaulted mortgages can be voided by courts
* RMBS deals left empty handed on collateral
By Joy Wiltermuth
NEW YORK, Jan 16 (IFR) - Investors including US mortgage
giant Fannie Mae holding decade-old residential mortgage bonds
are fretting over potentially huge losses on securities where
delayed foreclosures could lead to complete write-offs on
defaulted loans.
Mortgage servicers, whose job is to ensure bondholders
receive repayments on loans, have frequently failed to foreclose
on delinquent debt in a timely manner, and therefore risk
falling foul of legal deadlines which limit the time home-owners
can be chased for payment.
"If a foreclosure runs afoul of the statute of limitations,
it's a problem," said Bruce Bergman, a partner at Berkman Henoch
Peterson Peddy & Fenchel, a New York law firm which represents
lenders and loan servicing firms in mortgage foreclosure cases.
"If the court says the mortgage is gone because too much
time has passed, it's gone. The loss, if it occurs, is
catastrophic because it is complete."
Analysts are struggling to estimate the size of resulting
losses in the US$820bn of private label RMBS sold before the
financial crisis, and investors are just waking up to how big a
problem it could become.
Fannie Mae's general counsel held a conference call just
before the Christmas holidays - all of its retained law firms
were required to participate - to ask how the government-run
mortgage agency could alleviate such losses, a person with
knowledge of the call told IFR.
"[Fannie Mae's] general counsel asked: 'How bad is it?'" the
person said, adding that one of the lawyers on the call
answered: "We can't even begin to tell you - there are so many
loans."
A spokesperson for the agency declined to comment.
Alarm is increasing following a number of court cases across
the US that have left mortgages voided even though borrowers
have not paid a dime in years.
The statute of limitations varies between states, but in New
York it is six years and in Florida five. These two
jurisdictions, along with California, have the largest exposure
to pre-crash RMBS loans, after some US$375.5bn in mortgages from
the boom years were rolled into securities, according to data
provider Intex.
Many of those loans hit trouble years ago.
The clock on the statute of limitations starts ticking as
soon as a loan has been accelerated for full payment following a
default.
Ashish Negandhi, a senior portfolio manager and RMBS
investor at Angel Oak Capital Advisors, said: "Common sense says
not that many people are going to get away scot-free with no
payment."
Negandhi has contacted a number of Wall Street analysts to
request data on how many loans could be voided and what that
means for outstanding RMBS. He said the work entailed in finding
answers was just beginning.
TICKING CLOCK
On the Fannie call, lawyers discussed a December court
ruling in Florida about a 2006 default on a US$1.44m loan
secured on a condominium in Miami Beach, Florida. The ruling
upheld a decision that the foreclosure surpassed Florida's
statute of limitations deadline. But whether the mortgage is
actually "null and void" is still to be decided by a trial
court.
That mortgage defaulted just seven months after it was
rolled into a Deutsche Bank bond deal from 2006 called AHMS
2006-2. Lenders are watching the case closely to see what
options they may have to avoid total losses on other defaulted
mortgages.
Time also ran out on a 30-year US$649,000 adjustable-rate
mortgage loan on 43 Irving Place in Brooklyn, New York. That
loan was rolled into a 2005 CSFB private label RMBS called ARMT
2005-11.
Not only was the mortgage cancelled and cleared from the
record - making it unavailable as an income stream for the
US$1bn bond deal - the borrower was able to sell the property
for US$500,000 after the statute of limitations expired,
according to court and property records.
INCOMPLETE PICTURE
Such problems often stem from poorly originated loans
falling into the hands of non-bank mortgage servicers after
banks offloaded battered portfolios in the aftermath of the
crisis. The US$25bn robo-signing settlement that banks reached
with regulators in 2012 hastened such transfers.
Regulators have since lashed out at servicers over their
failure to properly handle such soured loans, while oversight by
courts in the foreclosure process has become stricter.
Some servicers, unable to manage the volume of loans, have
let defaults slip through the cracks. As a result, some trusts
will be left empty-handed on collateral which was meant to pay
off RMBS deals.
Finding accurate data on the loans, and exactly when the
statute of limitations kicks in, is proving problematic.
Investors can comb through outstanding legacy RMBS mortgages
coded as "in foreclosure" state by state, but in New York alone
such loans stand at roughly US$14bn, according to Intex. And
even that figure provides an incomplete picture because not all
of what goes on with a loan is reported to investors as it
happens.
To get proper detail, it is often necessary to sift through
local court dockets to learn about specific properties in
foreclosure, when loans have been accelerated and how much time
is left before the statute of limitations expires.
"Usually, it is hard to find when the loan was actually
accelerated," said David Berg, a founding partner of Berg &
David, a Brooklyn-based law firm that worked on the New York
mortgage case.
"Sometimes there is a letter sent home to the borrower. But
other times the bank just takes action in court, and sometimes
the borrower doesn't even know it."
