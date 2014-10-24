NEW YORK Oct 24 Fannie Mae has
reached a $170 million settlement of a lawsuit accusing it of
misleading shareholders about its financial condition, risk
management and mortgage holdings prior to being seized during
the 2008 financial crisis.
The settlement requires court approval, and was disclosed in
a Friday filing with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.
It allocates $123.8 million to common shareholders and $46.2
million to holders of preferred stock.
Fannie Mae was seized in September 2008 and put into a
conservatorship, under the control of the Federal Housing
Finance Agency.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris
Reese)