By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Oct 24 Fannie Mae has
reached a $170 million settlement of a lawsuit accusing it of
misleading shareholders about its finances, risk management and
mortgage exposure before it was seized by the U.S. government
during the 2008 financial crisis.
The settlement, which requires court approval, was disclosed
in a Friday filing with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.
It resolves shareholder allegations that Fannie Mae
defrauded shareholders and inflated its stock by issuing false
and misleading statements about its internal controls,
capitalization, accounting, and exposure to subprime and
low-documentation "Alt-A" mortgages.
The settlement allocates $123.8 million to common
stockholders and $46.2 million to preferred stockholders between
Nov. 8, 2006 and Sept. 5, 2008.
Fannie Mae's market value peaked during that period at more
than $60 billion. It is now $2.71 billion.
"We are pleased to put this matter behind us," Joseph
Grassi, Fannie Mae's interim general counsel, said in a
statement. "This is another sign of progress as Fannie Mae
continues our focus on serving the market and helping lenders
make mortgage credit available to qualified borrowers."
The government seized Fannie Mae and the smaller Freddie Mac
on Sept. 7, 2008, and put them into a conservatorship
under the Federal Housing Finance Agency, where they remain.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac together drew about $187.5
billion of bailout funds, but have returned roughly $218.7
billion to taxpayers in the form of dividends.
The lead plaintiffs suing Fannie Mae are the Massachusetts
Pension Reserves Investment Management Board, the State-Boston
Retirement Board and the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement
System, and are seeking class-action status.
They said the settlement averts potential "numerous and
substantial risks" of continuing the lawsuit after similar
litigation against Freddie Mac was dismissed last year.
"We're extremely pleased with the results, particularly in
light of the dismissal of a similar lawsuit against Fannie Mae's
sibling company, Freddie Mac," Daniel Greene, the chairman of
State-Boston, said in a statement.
The law firms Labaton Sucharow and Berman DeValerio, which
represent common stockholders, and Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer,
which represents preferred stockholders, plan to seek fees of as
much as 20 percent of the settlement fund, court papers show.
A separate lawsuit over Fannie Mae's disclosures was brought
in 2011 by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission against
former Chief Executive Officer Daniel Mudd and former Chief Risk
Officer Enrico Dallavecchia, and remains pending.
The SEC filed a similar lawsuit against former Freddie Mac
officials, including onetime Chief Executive Officer Richard
Syron.
The case is In re: Fannie Mae 2008 Securities Litigation,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
08-07831.
