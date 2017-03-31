NEW YORK, March 31 U.S. mortgage finance giants
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac may write down
$21 billion of tax-related assets if there is a deep cut in the
federal corporate tax rate as promised by President Donald
Trump, according to an analyst at BMO Capital Markets on Friday.
This significant writedown would result in the two agencies,
which have been under conservatorship due to heavy losses from
the housing market collapse more than eight years ago, to borrow
nearly $17 billion from the U.S. Treasury Department, BMO's head
of fixed-income strategy, Margaret Kerins, wrote in a research
note.
