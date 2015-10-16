Oct 16 The fantasy sports industry's main trade association has been subpoenaed by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Tampa, Florida in an ongoing federal investigation into the legality and practices of the fast-growing business, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The subpoena ordered the Fantasy Sports Trade Association to produce copies of the minutes of its board meetings, the WSJ said, citing a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1MIF6Pq).

The government may be investigating potential antitrust violations or fraud among the large fantasy sports sites, the Journal said on Friday.

The Fantasy Sports Trade Association couldn't immediately be reached for comment. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Tampa could not be reached outside working hours.

Daily fantasy sports, which has exploded in popularity in the past few years, allow players to draft teams and win money in games played in as little as one day.

This has allowed fans to spend money on the games with a frequency that some critics argue is akin to sports betting or gambling.

Daily fantasy sports companies now operate in at least 45 U.S. states, though some are mulling reviews on whether the activity should be treated as gambling. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)