Oct 16 The fantasy sports industry's main trade
association has been subpoenaed by the U.S. Attorney's Office in
Tampa, Florida in an ongoing federal investigation into the
legality and practices of the fast-growing business, the Wall
Street Journal reported.
The subpoena ordered the Fantasy Sports Trade Association to
produce copies of the minutes of its board meetings, the WSJ
said, citing a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1MIF6Pq).
The government may be investigating potential antitrust
violations or fraud among the large fantasy sports sites, the
Journal said on Friday.
The Fantasy Sports Trade Association couldn't immediately be
reached for comment. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Tampa could
not be reached outside working hours.
Daily fantasy sports, which has exploded in popularity in
the past few years, allow players to draft teams and win money
in games played in as little as one day.
This has allowed fans to spend money on the games with a
frequency that some critics argue is akin to sports betting or
gambling.
Daily fantasy sports companies now operate in at least 45
U.S. states, though some are mulling reviews on whether the
activity should be treated as gambling.
